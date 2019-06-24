Leading Off (06/24/19)

It Rained Again. It will never stop. It will never start stopping. It will never stop never stopping.

Suspect Arrested in Double Homicide Had Protective Order Against Him. Police say Leo Pintor shot and killed Urania De Jesus and Fredi Mercado at the Coronado Apartments on Grand Avenue. De Jesus was in the process of divorcing Pintor, and had a protective order against him, and why does this happen like this so much?

Man Electrocuted While Trying to Steal Copper From Transformer. I’m honestly surprised this doesn’t happen more. Also, I guess I’m surprised — or maybe I shouldn’t be and I’m just a naive little bear cub — that you could steal copper and then exchange it for money at a business and that business doesn’t get shut down (word to Kenny Powers) on the reg.

Neiman Marcus Tells SEC It’s ‘Going Dark.’ Apparently, the retailer has satisfied enough of its debt obligations that it no longer has to file public reports with the SEC. This is good, yes? Or no? It seems good-ish, or maybe better.