Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (06/24/19)

Another weekend, another storm.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner June 24, 2019 6:13 am

It Rained Again. It will never stop. It will never start stopping. It will never stop never stopping.

Suspect Arrested in Double Homicide Had Protective Order Against Him. Police say Leo Pintor shot and killed Urania De Jesus and Fredi Mercado at the Coronado Apartments on Grand Avenue. De Jesus was in the process of divorcing Pintor, and had a protective order against him, and why does this happen like this so much?

Man Electrocuted While Trying to Steal Copper From Transformer. I’m honestly surprised this doesn’t happen more. Also, I guess I’m surprised — or maybe I shouldn’t be and I’m just a naive little bear cub — that you could steal copper and then exchange it for money at a business and that business doesn’t get shut down (word to Kenny Powers) on the reg.

Neiman Marcus Tells SEC It’s ‘Going Dark.’ Apparently, the retailer has satisfied enough of its debt obligations that it no longer has to file public reports with the SEC. This is good, yes? Or no? It seems good-ish, or maybe better.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments