Leading Off (05/06/19)

The Mayoral Runoff is Set: Eric Johnson vs. Scott Griggs. We will have more coverage of this later today, but here is what we have so far, if you haven’t scrolled down yet. My take: what in the wide world of sports would it take to get Dallas voter turnout in a mayoral election to reach six figures? My goodness, people. If you didn’t vote, please explain yourself in the comments. Also I’m glad the Morning News‘ city columnist has finally decided to look up from his gyro at the Char Bar and pay attention. The runoff is June 8. In other election news …

Philip Kingston Heads to Runoff Against David Blewett. In a bit of a surprise, the three-term councilman finds himself looking up at this challenger heading into the runoff — Blewett pulled 47 percent of the vote to Kingston’s 40. It seems his combative style is a factor.

Jennifer Staubach Gates Defeats Former Mayor Laura Miller. This was also something of a surprise. Not that Gates won, necessarily, but that she did it so resoundingly, finishing with 66 percent of the vote.

Also: incumbent councilman Kevin Felder is out in District 7. He finished a distant fourth; former councilwoman Tiffinni A. Young and Adam Bazaldua will meet in the runoff. Paula Blackmon and Erin Moore are in the runoff for District 9. Chad West won District 1. Cara Mendelsohn is the new councilwoman for District 12. Jaime Resendez replaces retiring Rickey Callahan in District 5. Omar Narvaez, Adam McGough, Casey Thomas, Adam Medrano, Lee Kleinman, and Tennell Atkins all kept their spots, and Carolyn King Arnold and Dawn Blair are in a runoff for District 4.