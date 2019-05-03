Jose Reyes Loses Lawsuit Against D Magazine, Now Owes Money

We’ve been at this for more than five years. What an enormous waste of time and energy. And money.

Let’s see if we can get you up to speed. We published a story about Jose Reyes in 2013. It detailed how the DSO volunteer got publicly fired for making a nuisance of himself at society parties. Reyes didn’t like the story and he sued us and the DSO for defamation. He didn’t fare well in appeals court. And he didn’t exactly crush it at the Texas Supreme Court. Which brings us to yesterday’s final judgment from the 116th Judicial District Court. In part:

The Texas Supreme Court held that D Magazine and the DSA [Dallas Symphony Association] were entitled to summary judgment on all of Reyes’ claims. Accordingly, the Texas Supreme Court remanded the case to this Court for rendition of judgment. It is therefore ordered by the Court that Reyes shall take nothing against D Magazine on all his claims, including the claims for defamation per quod, negligence, gross negligence, and conspiracy to defame finally resolved by the Texas Supreme Court. It is further ordered by the Court that Reyes shall take nothing against the DSA on all his claims, including the claims for tortious interference with employment, conspiracy to tortiously interfere with his employment, and conspiracy to defame finally resolved by the Texas Supreme Court. It is further ordered by the Court that D Magazine and the DSA have and recover from Reyes costs incurred in this Court, the Dallas Court of Appeals, and the Texas Supreme Court.

So where does that leave us? Well, it leaves D Magazine with what soccer fans call a clean sheet. Not a single goal has ever been scored against us and our law firm, Haynes and Boone. Or, if you prefer a basketball analogy, it’s like this. And where does it leave Jose Reyes? After five years of futility, it leaves him with a few thousand dollars in court fees.