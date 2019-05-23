If You Want to See Dirk Nowitzki One Last Time, Better Hurry Up

Tickets for The Big German’s annual celebrity charity baseball game at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco are almost sold out, so if you would like to see Dirk goofing around on the diamond, you best hustle. It’s the last guaranteed time you’re likely to see Dirk for a while. OK, yes, at some point next season, his No. 41 will be retired, so you can check that out. And, yes, at the same time but probably another day, a statue will go up near the soon-to-be renamed Nowitzki Way. And OK I’m sure he will probably be around here and there, popping up on the broadcast or shooting around with the boys before a game or doing something with his foundation.

But none of that is guaranteed. Seeing him in Frisco on June 7 — with Mark Cuban and former (ugh, still too soon) teammates Devin Harris, Dwight Powell, Courtney Lee, and Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott, and Tyron and Jaylon Smith, Kevin Mench (?!)and I’m sure some other good names — that is definitely happening.

So get tickets. Good time, good cause. Link and full press release after the jump.

TICKETS GOING FAST TO SEE DIRK, DAK, ZEKE AND MORE AT DIRK NOWITZKI’S 2019 HEROES CELEBRITY BASEBALL GAME FRIDAY, JUNE 7, AT DR PEPPER BALLPARK



18th annual event to pay homage to Dirk with a legion of luminaries including Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliott, Jaylon Smith and Tyron Smith, Dallas Mavs Mark Cuban, Dwight Powell and Devin Harris, New York Knicks Dennis Smith, Jr., and more benefiting the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation

FRISCO, Texas (May 23, 2019) – One of the world’s most revered and storied basketball players, Dirk Nowitzki returns to the limelight this summer after retiring from the Dallas Mavericks after 21 seasons. Much to his fans’ delight, the NBA champ, MVP and sixth all-time NBA scorer will take to the diamond for Dirk Nowitzki’s 2019 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game, presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at the Star, on Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at the Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco (7300 RoughRiders Trail).



And it comes as no surprise that some of sports’ biggest names have pledged their allegiance to play alongside Dirk. Confirmed players include Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Zeke Elliot, Jaylon Smith and Tyron Smith, to name a few; Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban; Dallas Mavs Dwight Powell, Devin Harris and Courtney Lee; New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith, Jr.; and more. NOTE: Roster subject to change. More players to be announced.



This year marks the 18th annual event and Dirk’s 8th year to host. Money raised will benefit the children’s charities of the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.

Gates to the Dr Pepper Ballpark will open at 5 p.m. The first pitch of the Heroes Special Olympics All-Star Softball Game will be thrown at 5:15 p.m.



At 7 p.m., the seven-inning Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game will get underway as the Blue Sox and White Sox all-stars and amateurs vie for the game trophy, bragging rights and the coveted MVP award. Between innings, game goers can enjoy on-the-field stunts, interactive activities and other family-fun entertainment. Following the game, a 10-minute fireworks finale sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at the Star will round out the evening.

Here is the line-up for this year’s game (PLAYERS SUBJECT TO CHANGE):

§ Dirk Nowitzki (NBA Champ, MVP, sixth all-time NBA scorer and the longest-running NBA player to spend his entire 21-season career with one team)

§ Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys quarterback)

§ Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys running back)

§ Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks owner and star of Shark Tank)

§ Devin Harris (Dallas Mavericks point guard)

§ Courtney Lee (Dallas Mavericks guard)

§ Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks center)

§ J.J. Barea (Dallas Mavericks guard) – TEAM MANAGER

§ Dennis Smith, Jr. (New York Knicks point guard)

§ Chidobe Awuzie (Dallas Cowboys linebacker)

§ Anthony Brown (Dallas Cowboys cornerback)

§ La’el Collins (Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman) – TEAM MANAGER

§ Joe Loony (Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman)

§ Jaylon Smith (Dallas Cowboys cornerback)

§ Tyron Smith (Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle)

§ Xavier Woods (Dallas Cowboys safety)

§ Mark Knowles, former World No. 1 tennis player in doubles and 55 ATP doubles titles, including Grand Slam men’s doubles titles at the Australian Open, French Open and US Open. Five-time Olympian

§ Geoff Stults (movie and TV actor of movies Only the Brave and 12 Strong)

§ Kevin Mench (former MLB outfielder)

Tickets are $11, $20, $25 and $41 (Lazy River) at TicketReturn (866-698-4253 or ticketreturn.com) or at the Dr Pepper Ballpark Box Office during office hours. Will call will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7. Tickets also will be available at the door (if the event is not sold out). Parking for the general public will be available at Lots A, B, E and F for $10.

Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at the Star is the presenting sponsor of the Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game and the fireworks finale. Sewell Automotive Companies is the official automotive sponsor. Other sponsors are The Joule Hotel, Morgan Stanley, Montgomery Coscia Greilich LLP (Certified Public Accountants), AXS TV, Headington Companies, The Dallas Mavericks, Smith Thompson Home Security and The Richards Group. Media partners are Fox 4, 105.3 The Fan, 98.7 KLUV, ALT 103.7, 100.3 Jack FM, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD and La Grande 107.5.

For the latest updates, follow @HeroesCelebrity on Twitter and Heroes Foundation on Facebook.