Tonight: Laura Miller and Jennifer Staubach Gates Will Debate D13 After All

Preston Hollow People will get its District 13 council debate between Laura Miller and Jennifer Staubach Gates after all. D editor Tim Rogers is dressed up in his finest moderator clothes today. And all things are set: 7:30 p.m. tonight inside the Terry Center at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas.

Only problem being, it’s sold out. But our sister paper will be streaming it from Preston Hollow People’s Facebook page, so you can go ahead and bookmark it. You’ll recall that Gates backed out of the previous debate last month, saying that the 250 tickets had sold out so fast because people from outside the district scooped them up. (People’s William Taylor found only 12 non-district attendees register out of the 174 who provided their addresses.) Miller said Gates was dodging her.

The two eventually debated at Maggiano’s in NorthPark during a Dallas Builders Association meeting, but only about 50 attended. Tonight, the community will get to see the two square off on Preston Center, infrastructure, public safety, and more.