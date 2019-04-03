New EarBurner Podcast: Jason Villalba Wants to Be the Mayor of Dallas

Between now and May 4, election day, EarBurner will produce a podcast with each of the nine mayoral candidates. For this series, which we’re calling “10 Questions for 2019,” we’ve changed our format a bit. The candidate cuts a deck of cards to determine the length of his or her opening statement — which will be immediately cut off if the candidate stammers, stutters, or says “um,” “like,” “Metroplex,” or “community.” After that statement, the candidate fields 10 questions, some silly, some serious. First up is Jason Villalba. As always, you can use your favorite podcatcher (Apple, Spotify, whatever), or you can listen with the player below. Eight stars!