More Dirk Goodness

My friend and filmmaker Sai Selvrajan sent me this, and it’s a good way to prepare for (maybe) Dirk’s final two games as a Maverick. His last home game, of 2019 at least, is tonight, as you may have heard. Hey have the Mavs had a chance to do an “Old Town Road” video, or did that pop up too late in the season for the game ops folks to get their arms around it? I mean, it feels like the whole “got the horses in the back” thing would play. This doesn’t have that song or the brand-new featuring-Billy-Ray-Cyrus remix. I’m just wondering. I like to wonder. I’m full of wonder. Just a, um, real whimsical fella over here.

ALSO, here is a great piece by D contributor Roberto José Andrade Franco over at SB Nation about Old Man Dirk.

As for me, I’m going to fly away and pretend it never ended, if this is truly the end.