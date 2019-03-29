The Majority of Registrants for Canceled District 13 Debate Were From … District 13

William Taylor, who works upstairs at our sister paper, Preston Hollow People, helped go through the addresses of many of those who registered to attend the debate between former Mayor Laura Miller and Councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates. Miller is challenging Gates for her council seat. The paper organized it, and D editor Tim Rogers was all set to moderate. But then Gates pulled out late last week, raising concerns that the event had sold out so quickly because it was being flooded with people who don’t live in the district. The 250 tickets were indeed gone within 48 hours—but it appears that happened because there is intense attention being paid to the race by people who are eligible to vote in it.

William reports that of the 250 people who registered to attend, 174 gave their addresses. And of those, just 12 were from outside District 13. Head to Preston Hollow People for more, including all the questions residents wanted answered. District 13 is of course focused on the future of Preston Center, but there are also big concerns around public safety, quality of life, infrastructure, and property taxes. (Only one person fired a shot at Miller over the Cowboys going to Arlington.) It’s a shame we didn’t get to hear both of the candidates sound off on these.