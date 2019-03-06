Leading Off (3/6/19)

Richardson Mayor’s Bribery Trial Closing Arguments Complete. The jury will now have to weigh the evidence and come to a conclusion about Laura Maczka and Mark Jordan. Deliberations begin this morning.

Former UTD Employee Indicted Over Theft. Linda Heard, a former University of Texas at Dallas administrative employee, was accused of stealing $130,000 from the school. She was indicted and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Man Dies After Sliding Down Stair Rail. The 26-year-old slipped off the railing at a Grapevine apartment complex and died shortly after, despite first responders performing CPR.

Carrollton Student Fabricated Gunman Threat. A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested after posting on an app that a gunman threatened to “shoot any body in his site.” After investigating at Creek Valley Middle School, police figured out it was a hoax.