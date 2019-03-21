Leading Off (3/21/19)

Dallas’ Board of Adjustment Voted to Shut Down South Dallas Car Wash. It was ruled that Jim’s Car Wash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has an “adverse effect” on surrounding properties and contributes to crime in the area.

Shingle Mountain May Be No More. The huge mound of asphalt shingles in southeast Dallas may disappear soon. City Hall revoked a certificate of occupancy that Blue Star Recycling has used to keep and grind the shingles there.

North Central Expressway May Change Names in Richardson. The Texas House initially approved renaming the part of U.S. Highway 75 that goes from the George Bush Turnpike to I-635 after officer David Sherrard, who died in the line of duty last year. It would be called the Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway if the House gives it final approval today and if the Senate then approves it.

Hillary Clinton Wants Regina Montoya to be Dallas Mayor. The former presidential hopeful endorsed the Dallas attorney for the mayoral race. “She is committed to her community of Dallas, her state, and our country. Regina has dedicated her life to making sure everyone has access to opportunity. She is exactly the kind of leader and role model we need to have in public service today,” Clinton said.

Lakewood Package Thief Gets Probation. Kelli Russell, who had stolen $5,000 worth of packages off porches in East Dallas, received two years of deferred adjudication probation.