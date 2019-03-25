Leading Off (03/25/19)

It Hailed. It’s our strangest form of precipitation, no? Here is some video.

Dirk Scores 21 As Mavs Give Warriors Worst Home Loss Since 2007. The Big German was knocking down threes in the team’s 35-point victory (OK, Steph Curry didn’t play, but they had four other all-stars) and it seemed like it actually was 2007. If it was Dirk’s last game against the Warriors, it would be kind of a great way for it to end, given the history.

Why Did Cedar Hill Corruption Probe End? Residents have questions for Dallas DA John Creuzot.