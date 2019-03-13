Experts: D Magazine Was Generally Excellent in 2018

As a city magazine, D is part of an organization called the City and Regional Magazine Association. And each year, that organization hosts something that we colloquially refer to as the CRMAs. It’s our big annual awards, and we’re up for six of them this year.

The big one is General Excellence, which pits the best magazines of similar circulation up against one another. We’re competing with Indianapolis Monthly, Milwaukee Magazine, Portland Monthly, and the Seattle Met. Square up. (And good luck to everyone.)

Special shout-out to Kathy Wise, whose profile of Bonton Farms founder Daron Babcock, The Rogue Shepherd, is up for best profile. It’s a must-read, and already won a national FOLIO award. Our Day in Dallas feature is up for an award for Multiplatform Storytelling. And all of our ancillary publications—D CEO, D Weddings, and D Home—got nominations in their respective categories.

And now, we get back to our regular scheduled programming. We find out the winners in May, in Minneapolis. If we win, you can probably find at least some of us shouting Replacements songs in the CC Club. We’ll keep you posted. Congratulations to all of our nominees.