Calling All Excel-Loving Freelancers

If you thrive on research and details, we want you.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner March 13, 2019 11:26 am

The D Magazine editorial/research team is looking for a few part-time freelancers to help with any and all Best lists (e.g. Best Lawyers, Best Doctors, Best Dentists). You may be called upon to fact check names and practices one day, and update directory information the next. Tasks and responsibilities will vary. What shouldn’t change is your acute attention to detail, killer organization skills, and familiarity with Excel.

Ideal candidates include people with part-time jobs or full-time freelancers who can work some extra hours into their weekly schedule. If your interest is piqued, please send a résumé to [email protected] and [email protected]

Happy researching.

