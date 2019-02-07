Leading Off (2/7/19)

Mavs Trade Harrison Barnes to Sacramento. For Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson. This frees up around $22 million in salary cap space. As my husband explained it to me: Add $10 million from such and such, and another $10 million from that other thing, and Mavs go into something or other with $40 million to bring in someone to add to Luka and that new crazy-tall guy. Something like that. My mind turns to static when he starts talking sports.

North Dallas Police Chase Ends with Gun Shots. After fleeing a residence in which he was allegedly holding a woman against her will, a 26-year-old-man then carjacked another woman at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle inside a gated community, and ran into a house through an open garage where he was confronted by a homeowner who also had a gun. Police surrounded the guy when he walked out. Weird detail: when police shot him, he had a knife. No word on where his gun went.

Worker Dangles for Dear Life After Scaffolding Collapses in Sundance Square. The collapse critically injured a pedestrian and left one worker hanging by his hands six stories high.

Other News Around North Texas. There’s another N-word video starring Southlake kids. Rowlett Fire-Rescue found a body in a burning car. Carrollton OKs an antidiscrimination ordinance meant to protect LGBT city employees (after some debate and nonsensical community comments about men entering ladies’ rooms, of course). And Denton’s got a case of measles and a hell of a lot of coke.