Leading Off (2/28/19)

The Curfew Is Back. Yesterday the City Council reinstated the curfew for Dallas kids younger than 17. But this time, there will be two verbal warnings before police take further action. And the fine can only be up to $50, not $500.

Dallas School Trustees Discuss Options for New Board Member. They’re meeting today to look at applicants, but they won’t say whom they’re reviewing. Jaime Resendez resigned last month, and trustees plan to appoint the new person on Monday.

North Texas Teen Threatens Abortion Clinic. Garison Riggs Pate, 17, threatened on Twitter to “commit jihad on an abortion clinic.” He posted a photo of himself holding a gun with a cloth covering his face. He was arrested by the Waxahachie police, and if he’s convicted he could get up to 180 days in jail. He’ll be tried as an adult.

Southwest Can Now Fly to Hawaii. It’s been a pretty dismal month for the airline, but on the other hand, it just won approval to start flying from California to Hawaii. “We’re going to Hawaii. We’re going big,” CEO Gary Kelly said. Southwest will soon announce when flights and ticket sales will begin.

Beto O’Rourke Won’t Run for Senate. He will instead probably announce a presidential campaign coming up. He didn’t say for sure, but he did say this: “Amy and I have made a decision about how we can best serve our country. We are excited to share it with everyone soon.”

Colder Weather Is Here. Just in time for March. It dropped dramatically yesterday and is in the 30s this morning. Don’t put the puffy coat away yet.