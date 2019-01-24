Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
The house where it happened. Photo by Steve Visneau

Crime

Christopher Colbert Sentenced to 25 Years for Killing His Landlord Housemate

He did the deed in 2015.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 24, 2019 1:42 pm

This story was in Leading Off, but it deserves its own post. Christopher Colbert was living in Oak Cliff with his landlord, Ronald Shumway, when he killed him and entombed his body in concrete in the backyard of his house. It’s a grisly tale. Brantley Hargrove wrote about it for D Magazine in 2016, when all we knew was that a body had been found, and Colbert was — um — a person of interest. Brantley was a neighbor of Shumway’s and Colbert’s, so he had some observations about the strange goings-on in their house. Definitely worth your time

