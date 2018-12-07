Leading Off (12/7/18)

Is It Really Going To Rain All Day Today? It’s a 100 percent chance, but it probably won’t rain the whole day. Hold your umbrellas close. We’re probably going to get between two and four inches of rain, but it’s going to be too warm to get snow. Last night at the Trinity River event, the ecology folks anticipated a “five year” flood event within the basin, so maybe go check that out this weekend, too.

McKinney Councilman Arrested on Family Violence Charge Won’t Step Down. La’Shadion Shemwell was arrested after a woman reported that he had attacked her three times in the past year. The day before, he wrote on Facebook that “there will be some things that are said about me in the next few days. I challenge you to consider the sources.” The mayor called for residents to allow for due process.

Banana Truck Flips Over On I-35. The joke is too obvious to even make, even though neither driver was injured. The truck is on its side and caused the whole freeway to be shut down at 635 and LBJ. So avoid that area.

Dirk Won’t Debut Against Rockets on Saturday. My Rockets are absolutely terrible and miserable to watch, so I was looking forward to seeing Dirk ease back into the season against them. Alas. Your Dallas Mavericks have a three game home stand coming, so it could possibly be one of those.