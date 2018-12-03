Leading Off (12/3/18)

Reaction on Amber Guyger Indictment. The first quote here comes from the Rev. Dr. Michael Waters, whom you may have heard about.

Jennifer Staubach Gates Won’t Run For Mayor. Via her longtime spokesman Robert Wilonsky, Gates announced that she intends, instead, to seek a final term on the City Council. So that narrows down the list of those running for mayor from “everyone” to “everyone except for Jennifer Staubach Gates.”

Was Trapboy Freddy the Victim of Excessive DPD Force? That’s what the Young Thug-cosigned rapper is saying. Tim was also wondering.

UNT Makes Third Consecutive Bowl Game. The Mean Green is (are?) set to play Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl on December 15, and now that I type all that out, I don’t know. Maybe it’s all made up. Utah State? New Mexico Bowl? December? Kind of a stretch, you ask me.

Good Christian Bitches Getting Adapted For TV Again. This news is like four days old but I don’t recall hearing about Kim Gatlin’s book getting the TV treatment again, this time on The CW. They are keeping the actual title.

OK, Cold Front is Really Coming. Kind of a false alarm last week, but for real for real this time. Can I make a quick editorial comment? I guess that question is probably like a decade too late. Anyway. I think Jesus Jimenez does a fantastic job on the weather beat. That was a signed Zac Crain editorial. Have a great week and be good to each other.