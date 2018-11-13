Who Owns That $300k Ferrari That Was Stolen in Highland Park?

In Leading Off this morning, I linked to a story about a rather expensive car getting swiped from a driveway in HP. Now I’d like you to join me in some idle speculation and head scratching. We’ll start with the questions and then get around to the guesswork.

Who leaves a $300,000 Ferrari parked in his driveway with the keys in it? I’m not familiar with the 2018 model year of the GTC4Lusso T, but shouldn’t a car that costs that much lock itself and then slide the keys through the mail slot in your front door, kinda like Bumblebee would if you left your keys in Bumblebee?

Next question: what sort of thief cruises Beverly Drive, drinking a Michelob Ultra, and then sees a $300,000 Ferrari and thinks, “Hmm, I wonder if that Ferrari is unlocked and has the keys in it?” Follow-up question: what sort of car thief drinks Michelob Ultra? Follow-up to my follow-up question: what sort of car thief steals a car and just leaves behind the Suburban he was driving, allowing authorities to identify him? Because you’d have to drink about 27 Michelob Ultras to get drunk enough to do something that dumb.

Now, here’s where it gets really interesting. The owner of the Ferrari, according to the story, waited several days before calling the HP cops to tell them that his $300,000 car had been stolen. Excuse me? Folks in Highland Park will sometimes call the cops if they hear suspicious flatulence. Folks in Highland Park will call the cops if, at a cocktail party, a guest mentions that he took his family skiing in Michigan. Folks in Highland Park will call the cops at the slightest offense, is the joke I’m trying to make here. Which is fine. That’s one of the perks of living in Highland Park. You’ve got a very responsive police force. So who would wait several days before calling the cops about a missing $300,000 Ferrari?

I’ve got a guess. The newspaper story says the owner of the car lives on the 3500 block of Beverly Drive, near Auburndale Avenue. That corner house, seen above in an image taken from the Dallas Central Appraisal District database, is owned by Scott Ginsburg. And Scott Ginsburg, of course, owns several Ferrari dealerships (among other dealerships). Am I just guessing here? Yes. Yes, I am. But I’ll bet you $100.