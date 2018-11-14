Leading Off (11/14/18)

Caroline Rose Hunt Dies at 95. The daughter of oil tycoon H.L. Hunt and once said to be the wealthiest woman in the world, Caroline Rose Hunt transformed an Italian renaissance-inspired mansion on Turtle Creek into The Mansion on Turtle Creek, a luxury hotel that would house everyone from presidents to princes (for a lesson in hospitality, read this 1997 D Mag feature on The Mansion). She and her son opened the The Crescent complex in 1986 with a $2 million party that included 800 pounds of jumbo shrimp, 200 baby Sonoma lambs, and 3,000 bottles of Champagne. As this DMN obit says, “There was no Uptown until she came along.”

Boxing Champ Errol Spence Jr. Fights Again. In March, and this time it’s the big leagues: a pay-per-view bout at AT&T Stadium. To read about Spence before he was Jerry Jones’ favorite fighter, click here.

Cosmetic Surgery in Mexico Puts Dallas Real Estate Agent on Life Support. Laura Avila put a $138 down payment on a new nose from the Rinocenter in Jaurez. She ended up in a coma and may never be able to walk or talk again.

11,000-Year-Old Fossils Found at DFW. “The bison thigh bone and mammoth tooth are the first remains dating back to the Ice Age ever recovered from the airport.”