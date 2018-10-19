Who Approved This Cartoon That Ran in Yesterday’s Star-Telegram?

Not to get everybody’s feathers ruffled before the weekend starts, but who OK’d this?

The @startelegram included this graphic in yesterday’s paper. If you don’t get it, inclusion and cultural awareness is the punch line. Xenophobic humor at the expense of others use to be reserved for the “comment section” of social media—now its mainstream. Good job @startelegram pic.twitter.com/dF7JT7gPWL — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 19, 2018

The above cartoon depicts Rachel Dolezal, who lied about being black, and Elizabeth Warren, whose recent genetic test revealed an ambiguous connection to Native American ancestry, and weaponizes them against some very important conversations occurring right now. It ran in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Thursday.

Of note: This is not an in-house cartoonist. He’s out of the Augusta Chronicle and part of a network to which papers like the Startlegram can subscribe. A reminder that we are just under six months into a gutting of the editorial staff over there. I called and emailed for comment but have yet to hear back.