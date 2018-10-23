Leading Off (10/23/18)

Another Crooked Public Official Busted. Larry Duncan is a former Dallas city council member. He was the board president of the now defunct busing operation called Dallas County Schools. He took $245,000 in campaign contributions and used most of it on personal expenses. He pleaded guilty to a single count of tax evasion.

We Are Voting Like Crazy. On the first day of early voting, yesterday, 55,384 people voted in Dallas County (including mail-in ballots), compared to 29,217 people from the first day of early voting in 2014 for the last midterm elections. Collin County was banging, too. As of 2:30 p.m., 23,098 residents had voted early, compared with 10,312 in 2014.

Cowboys Land a Receiver. Jerry gave up a first-round pick in the 2019 draft to get Raiders receiver Amari Cooper. Whatever. After that loss to the Redskins, I’m watching basketball.

Mavs Win! As I predicted, the Mavs beat the Bulls last night 115-109 (my guess on the score was a little off). Here are the highlights from the Dude With the Diacritics: