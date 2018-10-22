Tim Rogers’ Patented Super Awesome Mavs Prediction for Tonight

Before the season started, I predicted that the Mavs would win 47.5 games. Then they lost the first game of the season, and I changed that prediction, guessing that they’d go winless. Maybe that was an overreaction, because then the Mavs won their second game of the season, against the Timberwolves. And now I have to tell you, with all sincerity and with a calm head, that I think they will win 84 games this season. Mavs will beat the Bulls tonight by 40. Here are the Luka highlights from game No. 2 to back up my new prediction: