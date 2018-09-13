What Annoying PA Announcer Tic Will Accompany Luka Doncic to the Mavs?

Off the top of my head, probably the most irritating thing the Mavs PA announcer does is the “Jose olé olé olé” thing whenever J.J. Barea scores. I’m sort of easily irritated. Less so than anyone will ever give me credit for, because changing opinions here is like cleaning an oil tanker with a toothbrush, but I have to admit it is still true. A little. I was thinking — have been thinking — about how the excitement over the arrival of yung legend Luka Doncic in town will translate into game presentation. What I keep coming back to is this:

The ball finds Doncic on, say, the left wing, above the three-point line. He lets loose. Swish. And then: “His name is Luka!”

A reference to a 30-year-old Suzanne Vega songs feels right to me. Like, familiar but not timely at all, clever the first time and unbearable by somewhere around game 15. Then good again around game 30. Then insanely bad around game 50. Then just sort of background by the end of the first season. See you guys.