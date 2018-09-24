Atmos Energy Says 3-Year Infrastructure Replacement Plan May Be Feasible

I received an email on Friday with the Dallas City Council’s agenda for Wednesday, along with a memo to Council from City Manager T.C. Broadnax about the requested acceleration of Atmos Energy’s Infrastructure replacement. Back in April, weeks after a natural gas explosion killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers, Atmos indicated that it could replace all cast-iron pipes in five years, by 2023. Council members objected to the timeframe, but company leaders would not commit to a quicker replacement plan.

Apparently Atmos now says it can replace the pipes in three years if they are able to increase the number of crews 40 percent by the end of next year. But it remains to be seen if that volume of qualified crews is a realistic option. Given the fact that one of the contributing factors to the string of February leaks was heavy rainfall, our current weather patterns seem to make haste a top priority. Given the Dallas Morning News‘ investigative report yesterday, outlining how more than two dozen homes in North and Central Texas have blown up since 2006, while Atmos was earning billions in profits, the question remains why they didn’t start hiring and training crews sooner. Here’s the memo in full: