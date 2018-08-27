Leading Off (8/27/18)

McKinney High School Senior With Cancer Will Be Allowed to Wear Blue Wig. A controversy that was so unnecessary and dumb that I’m on the same side as Dan Patrick.

DISD Hosts Bus Driver Job Fair. Very smart. Get it taken care of before the school year starts and anything bad happens.

13 Candidates Vie For Dwaine Caraway’s Council Seat. One is Carolyn Arnold, who held the office before Caraway. And also after Caraway.