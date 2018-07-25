Leading Off (7/25/18)

The Highway Putting a Wedge Between McKinneyians and Prosperites. Collin County is expected to double in size by 2030 and traffic will only get worse. So where’s the new highway Spur 380 gonna go? Both McKinney and Prosper residents are calling, “Not it.”

Speaking of Highways. A semi pinned Ana Montano’s car to the highway divider, dragging and crushing it a quarter mile down I-30. She miraculously survived with just a few scratches.

Uber Passengers Caught in the Crossfire. Two men are already home from the hospital after their Uber ride in a Mercedes got caught in the crossfire of a Northwest Highway shooting. They were not the intended targets, and the shooter is still at large. Says the daughter of one victim, “They were real troopers because if I were shot I wouldn’t be that chipper.”

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital. Ears perked last month when the Grapevine native released a seemingly confessional song about falling off the wagon. Yesterday, Lovato was rushed to the hospital due to a rumored heroin overdose. Her rep says that info is incorrect and asks for privacy. We wish Demi the best.

Thousands of Dallas Kids Need School Uniforms. Let’s help outfit them.