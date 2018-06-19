Billy Can Can Coverage Did Did Come Come From Leslie Brenner Brenner

This is a small thing. I should leave it alone. But I can’t.

Today the Morning News published a 2,700-word story about a restaurant that’s not open yet. The restaurant is called Billy Can Can. Read the story yourself, and tell me if you disagree when I call it a bit, oh, exuberant. Billy Can Can is the product of a Tristan Simon-owned company called Rebees, described in its press material as “a development firm engaged in experiential place creation — the development of real estate projects and other brick-and-mortar concepts that conjure a special reality of their own and resonate with people emotionally.” The italics are theirs, perhaps added by the firm’s PR person, Leslie Brenner. The 2,700-word story in the DMN rightly notes that Brenner, until not long ago, was the dining critic for the paper.

Long story. Hugely positive. Restaurant not open yet. Former critic. PR. That’s all I wanted to say. Oh, and one more thing:

Thanks, Tristan!

(If you get that callback, it means you’ve been reading FrontBurner for too many years.)