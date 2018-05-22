Politics & Government
Please Give Every City of Dallas Department a Superhero Mascot
Meet Captain Codey.
By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner May 22, 2018 4:07 pm
His name is CAPTAIN CODEY, because he’s from the DEPARTMENT OF CODE COMPLIANCE. And unlike those chumps in The Avengers, he is REAL, and REALLY DEDICATED to “inspecting both residential and commercial properties for violations that may threaten the general public’s safety.” When was the last time Iron Man flagged somebody for illegal dumping?
