Leading Off (5/17/18)

$1.8 Billion LBJ East Improvements Back on the Table. The Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees the Texas Department of Transportation, will send 10.8 miles of I-635 out for bids on May 24. The project would entail full reconstruction and adding one general lane each way, as well as other improvements. Construction could start by late 2019 and would likely be completed in 2024.

Former Richardson Mayor Indicted on Federal Conspiracy Charges. Former mayor Laura Jordan, along with a land developer she married, have been indicted on seven counts, including conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bribery, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. She had apparently voted for zoning changes that would allow her now-husband to build a development that most citizens opposed. In exchange, the developer paid her multiple sums. The FBI is investigating. They could each get up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Hoax Caller Sends Police to Home of Arlington Family. A call about a fake shooting to 911 led to 15 cop cars going to the house of a family in Arlington. When the officers ordered everyone outside, they realized no one had been shot and that the call was fake. The family said that earlier they had gotten a call from someone impersonating an IRS employee, who threatened to send the police if they didn’t give the caller money. Investigators are searching for the caller.