Jason Witten Is Retiring, Heading to ESPN

Hope the Cowboys plan on drafting a tight end, because Jason Witten is retiring, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Jason Witten is planning to retire after 15 years to join ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst but will meet today with owner Jerry Jones before making his decision final, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 27, 2018

With Witten on ESPN, Tony Romo on CBS, Troy Aikman on Fox, and Michael Irvin on the NFL Network, it’s becoming clear that former Cowboys stars never really retire from the public consciousness. They just put on ties and sit in booths.