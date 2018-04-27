View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Not Jason Witten. Photo by Desiree Espada.

Sports & Leisure

Jason Witten Is Retiring, Heading to ESPN

Reports say the future Hall of Famer is retiring after 15 years with the Dallas Cowboys.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner April 27, 2018 11:45 am

Hope the Cowboys plan on drafting a tight end, because Jason Witten is retiring, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

With Witten on ESPN, Tony Romo on CBS, Troy Aikman on Fox, and Michael Irvin on the NFL Network, it’s becoming clear that former Cowboys stars never really retire from the public consciousness. They just put on ties and sit in booths.

Related Content