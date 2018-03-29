Leading Off (3/29/18)

More Evacuations Due to Gas Leak Concerns. Atmos evacuated more homes and apartments in northwest Dallas yesterday after a natural gas smell was reported. Hundreds of homes in the area are still without natural gas. It would be great if Atmos could get this situation under control.

City Council Nixes New Concrete Plants in Joppa. Council members voted 9-5 to deny companies permission to put new concrete plants in Joppa. “Your health is worth more than any economic development that any corporation can offer. Put your health first. I am not going to leave you without any economic development. But I believe you have a right to breathe clean air,” said council member Kevin Felder, who represents Joppa.

Tonya Couch Arrested for Bond Violation. The “Affluenza” mom, who’d been arrested in Mexico with her son in 2015, has been arrested yet again. This time, officials said she violated her bond conditions after she failed a urinalysis test, as she isn’t allowed to drink alcohol. She’s still facing charges of hindering the apprehension of a fugitive and money laundering.

72-Year-Old Security Guard Killed at Lake Highlands Hotel. This story makes me sick. The security guard at a Holiday Inn, Adane Weldekiros, told 34-year-old Randal Terrell to leave after he was hanging around the parking lot around 1 a.m. Terrell left, but came back with a gun and shot the 72-year-old, who begged for his life, according to a witness. Terrell was arrested and charged with murder.