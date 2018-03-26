Here’s a Good Book for Your Summer Reading

Brantley Hargrove is a handsome man. As others have noted, he is “muscled, clean-shaven, with Greco-Romanesque locks.” He looks really good in Carhartt. I imagine he looks really good out of it, too.

Brantley Hargrove, the sometime D Magazine contributor and former Dallas Observer writer, will publish his first book this month. It is The Man Who Caught the Storm: The Life of Legendary Tornado Chaser Tim Samaras (Simon & Schuster). It's a really good book.

That’s not true. I made that up. Here’s the Kirkus review. They called the book “enthralling,” and I agree. I’m not a big meteorology freak, and I don’t care about storm chasing. But Brantley had me hooked the whole way. I was especially impressed with how he was able to describe many storms, and lethal tornadoes in particular, without going purple or getting redundant. Kidding aside, Brantley is a great writer.

That's why we excerpted his book in the April issue of D Magazine.