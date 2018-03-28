Dale Hansen on Gun Control Rallies: ‘The Money Always Wins’

Channel 8 broadcaster Dale Hansen, as he is wont to do, sounded off Monday on a hot political topic, this time the March for Our Lives rallies seen across the country over the weekend. Announcing that he is not taking a side, “although I know you think I am,” Hansen seems equally inspired by youthful activism and deflated by the complacency of aging.

I’m just hoping the kids from Parkland don’t lose the passion they have now, the passion that I had at 18, until I allowed life to get in the way. The survivors of that latest school shooting have mobilized America, and part of the world too, and maybe this time it will be different. The cynic in me doesn’t think so because the people they’re trying to reach don’t work for you and me. They never have. They work for their biggest donor. They work for a check, and the money always wins.

That quote has something of a "Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown," feel, but Hansen's full commentary is a little more optimistic about the impact of civic engagement.




