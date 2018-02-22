Leading Off (2/22/18)

Dirk and Rick Carlisle Comment on Mavs’ Sexual Harassment News. Following the story on improper workplace conduct in the Mavs’ organization, Dirk’s response was on point: “It’s tough. It’s very disappointing. It’s heartbreaking. I’m glad it’s all coming out. I was disgusted when I read the article, obviously, as everybody was. I was shocked by some of the stuff. Just really really disappointed that in our franchise—my franchise—that stuff like that was going on. It’s just very sad.” Carlisle added that, “I also have a 13-year-old daughter and I want her to know that it’s both brave and safe to speak out.” Dirk said that Mark Cuban is hiring investigators to find answers. In addition to dealing with this scandal, he created another one for himself when he said the Mavs should lose on purpose to get a better lottery position. He was fined $600,000.

Police Detain Three Students Due to Guns and Threats. Three students from three Dallas-area schools are in custody for having guns or making threats. A student was detained yesterday for bringing a gun to Duncanville High School. A student from Carrollton’s Creekview High was detained Tuesday for making social media threats about a school shooting. Yesterday, a student brought a BB gun to Arlington’s Bowie High. When will it stop?

Dwaine Caraway Threatened Following NRA Comments. After Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway suggested that the NRA national convention in May go somewhere other than Dallas, he received threats and menacing messages. I truly don’t understand how people can still be against further gun control after all the school shootings that have happened.

Billy Graham Dies at Age 99. The evangelist, who had many ties to Texas and Dallas, died yesterday at his home in North Carolina.