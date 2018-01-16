You Can Spend All Those Bitcoins on Mavs Tickets Next Season

Struck it rich on the volatile cryptocurrency market, but aren’t sure where to spend your bitcoin hoard? Trying to unload the digital funny coins you regret buying after the latest market plunge? How about a basketball game?

Starting next season, Mavericks fans can buy tickets to games using Bitcoin, Mavs owner Mark Cuban tweeted today, later telling Bloomberg that the box office will also accept Ethereum. Cuban is an investor in Bitcoin, and apparently a believer in crypto, which is the most annoying thing your friends won’t stop talking about, and either an economic revolution that will define the future of money, or a bubble set to pop once this bandwagon gets overloaded.