Leading Off (1/3/2018)

Today’s High Will Be 46 Degrees. So, certainly not as frosty as yesterday’s sub-freezing temps, which led to more than a few cracked pipes around the city despite homeowners wrapping exposed faucets.

Near Miss Goes Viral. The video of a Hurst police officer slipping on the slick road, just as a vehicle veers out of control, has been viewed some 730,000 times.

Dallas County Flu Deaths Up to Six. Complications with the seasonal flu claimed another life on Tuesday. Get flu shots, cough in your elbow (not on your hand), and remember: you are not a hero for going to work if you feel like hell—no one wants your germs.

East Oak Cliff Car Chase Injures Six. A daytime car jacking turned into a car chase, which turned into a nasty car accident injuring six people. The four car jacking suspects are in custody. The driver of a paratransit vehicle is fine, but the condition of a driver of the other van hit in the chase is unknown.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are With Child. Fans who worried the Gaines would go the way of the Gosselins can rest easy. Three months after announcing the end of their hit HGTV show, the Colleyville-bred blond and his design mogul wife revealed they are pregnant with their fifth child. Mozel tov!