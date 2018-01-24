Leading Off (1/24/18)

Jesuit Dallas Closed for Two Days Due to Flu. The campus was closed yesterday and again today to be disinfected after 100 students were absent on Monday.

Flu Type B is Going Around. But, hey, it’s not as deadly as the other kind.

Have You Seen Christian Hughes? The 22-year-old Wylie man has been missing for a week. His car was found in the Cedars a few days after his disappearance.

You Can Adopt a Pet For Free Today. Dallas Animal Services is waiving the adoption fee on pups and kitties—and they’ve already been spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated.