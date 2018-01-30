In New Hope, Jess Herbst is Running For Re-Election

You no doubt remember Jess Herbst. Right around this time last year, Herbst came out to the citizens of New Hope, the tiny town northeast of McKinney where she is the mayor, that she was a transgender woman. The news spread far and wide. I profiled her last year. Her career in politics began as sort of an accidental pursuit, but it’s becoming less so now. I thought, perhaps, she might seek a higher office, and maybe she will. But for now, she is content to stay in New Hope. She sent me an email yesterday, announcing her intention to run for re-election.

“The previous mayor’s widow has filed to run against me. Election is in May, going to be an interesting few months. This will be the first time I face voters as an openly transgender woman.”

Her gender should not be an issue in New Hope. More pertinent is how she handles the increasing traffic cutting through town and the various culvert dilemmas that pop up and so on. But it’s worth keeping an eye on.