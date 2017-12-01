Look At All These Adoptable Dogs at Dallas Animal Services

Thousands of dogs are put down in Dallas County every year. One way to help, assuming you’re a responsible pet owner with the time and inclination to care for a dog? Take one home. All of the dogs up for adoption at Dallas Animal Services are microchipped and spayed or neutered. It’ll cost you about $85 to adopt. Now let’s look at some good dogs.

Here’s Blu, a pit bull terrier.

How about Taco, the Chihuahua?

Or Lady, a Catahoula Leopard Dog & Mixed Breed Mix? She looks friendly.

Isabelle, German Shepherd and Mixed Breed Mix, looking for a good home.

Hey Cody!