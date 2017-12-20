Leading Off (12/20/17)

Former Farmers Branch Police Officer Convicted of Murder. Ken Johnson was off duty when he caught two 16-year-old boys trying to break into his Tahoe, chased them down, and fired 16 rounds, killing one and seriously injuring another. His sentencing trial begins Jan. 8; Johnson faces life in prison.

Marion Brown Is Dallas’ Interim County Sheriff. Now the county’s first black sheriff, Brown was third in command to Lupe Valdez and had her recommendation. Brown will be running against two other Democrats in the March primary.

Texas Brewers Taking Distribution Fight to State Supreme Court. The fight over beer brewers’ distribution rights is a little complicated. I recommend you read this breakdown our in-house former attorney (aka Kathy Wise) wrote last year. But after reading about the brewers’ latest setback, it looks like Kathy might need to update that last line of her story.

The Chateau d’Or Can Still Be Yours. You know the real estate market must be slowing when a 48,000-square-foot Denton chateau with a ballroom, 20-car garage, and hair salon has been sitting on the market for 6 months.