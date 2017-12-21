Leading Off (12/21/17)

Former Hicks Estate Sells for $36.2 Million. A local developer—Mehrdad Moayedi, CEO of Centurion American Development Group—bought the 25-acre North Dallas property on Walnut Hill Lane. He plans to preserve the original house and build other luxury homes elsewhere on the land.

Suspected Bank Robber Arrested in East Dallas. The man was arrested yesterday near North Hall and Live Oak streets and is suspected of robbing four banks in the last two days. The robberies took place at Compass Bank on Oak Lawn, Compass Bank on Abrams, Chase Bank on Marsh, and Wells Fargo on Northwest Highway.

More Flu-Related Deaths in Dallas County. This could be one of the county’s worst flu seasons. A 73-year-old and an 80-year-old died from complications with the flu. “Right now it looks to be a real serious flu season, and so we need to make sure everyone practices steps for prevention. We’re seeing an increase in our flu cases, so that is a concern,” said Zachary Thompson, director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department. Almost 400 people have been hospitalized for the flu since September in Dallas County. Stay healthy, people.