View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off

Leading Off (12/21/17)

Former Hicks estate sells, bank robber apprehended in East Dallas, and more.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner December 21, 2017 7:17 am

Former Hicks Estate Sells for $36.2 Million. A local developer—Mehrdad Moayedi, CEO of Centurion American Development Group—bought the 25-acre North Dallas property on Walnut Hill Lane. He plans to preserve the original house and build other luxury homes elsewhere on the land.

Suspected Bank Robber Arrested in East Dallas. The man was arrested yesterday near North Hall and Live Oak streets and is suspected of robbing four banks in the last two days. The robberies took place at Compass Bank on Oak Lawn, Compass Bank on Abrams, Chase Bank on Marsh, and Wells Fargo on Northwest Highway.

More Flu-Related Deaths in Dallas County. This could be one of the county’s worst flu seasons. A 73-year-old and an 80-year-old died from complications with the flu. “Right now it looks to be a real serious flu season, and so we need to make sure everyone practices steps for prevention. We’re seeing an increase in our flu cases, so that is a concern,” said Zachary Thompson, director of the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department. Almost 400 people have been hospitalized for the flu since September in Dallas County. Stay healthy, people.

Related Content

Comments

  • MattL1

    “… the 28,000-square-foot, 10-bedroom, 5-bath house…”

    Whose bright idea was it to have 5 bathrooms? How could you even find one among 28,000 square feet? Did they ever throw parties? Did people just go in the bushes? Chamber pots in most of the bedrooms?

  • The Hicks-Crespi estate isn’t in North Dallas. That the DMN would call that part of town North Dallas is an insult to the Bushes and Gene Phillips and everyone else who lives in that neighborhood. I’m outraged on their behalf.