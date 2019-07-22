Come Party Hardy With Us at Our Annual Best of Big D Bash

D Magazine throws a party every year in honor of the best things Dallas has to offer. It’s fun. There’s a lot to eat and a lot to drink. You can read more about it here.

The party is taking place this Thursday, July 25 (7 p.m. for GA and 6 p.m. for VIP) and tickets start at $65.

I’m here today to tell you about the food portion of the event. Which, in my opinion, is the best part of the event. But I’m biased. Your ticket grants you access to unlimited food. (Until it runs out, of course.) And drinks. (These will not run out.)

Here’s a list of some of the things that you can munch on this Thursday.

Empire Baking Company: ham on baguette sandwiches and raspberry rugelach.

Pecan Lodge: oak-smoked beef ribs and cornbread salad.

Knife: Ozersky sliders with 44 Farms beef, American cheese, and red onions.

Bullion: stuffed parmesan and black truffle gougères.

Melt Ice Creams: Cookie Crack: house-made dark chocolate cookies crumbled into salty vanilla ice cream. Saltlick: house-made, buttery, salted caramel sauce swirled in vanilla ice cream base Cashew Chip: vegan, salted cashew ice cream with dark chocolate chips. Rainbow Cereal: Feel like a kid again with this fruity, sweet, cereal dessert.

Pizzeria Testa: assortment of pizzas.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse: dry-aged strip loin with wild mushrooms.

Uchi: bigeye tuna, watermelon, thai chili

Mot Hai Ba: chicken jerky bún bowl, vermicelli noodles, chicken jerky, rau ram, papaya, lime, peanuts, fried shallots.

Dream Café: Monte Cristo bites with honey mustard drizzle and strawberry jam.

Maple Leaf Diner: maple-bacon pancakes with maple syrup.

Cane Rosso: an assortment of pizzas.

See you there.