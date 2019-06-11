Tickets to Our Annual Best of Big D Party Are On Sale Now

It is the time of year that D managing editor Christiana Nielson is sending me emails reminding me of the deadline for all the Best of Big D blurb assignments that are due. Which means it is also time for me to tell you that you can now buy tickets to our corresponding party at the Bomb Factory, which will provide you with all the food you can eat and all the cocktails you can (responsibly) drink.

It’s a big party, celebrating all the bars and restaurants and musicians and artists that made Dallas such a special place over the last 12 months. Last year, we had representation from Uchi, Pappas Bros., Las Almas Rotas, Bullion, Sixty Vines, Jalisco Norte, and the French Room, among many others. Bobby Sessions played. There was free beer from Deep Ellum Brewing, cocktails made with Makers Mark and Effen Vodka and Hornitos Tequila. If you didn’t make it, here are scenes from last year’s edition. It is also the only guaranteed time of year that Tim wears his tuxedo.

The party happens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. Early bird general admission tickets start at $55, which saves you $10 off the standard price and comes with a 12-month subscription to D Magazine. (Need I remind you that we were voted the best city magazine in the country last month?) VIP tickets are available for $120, which will get you in early and allow you access to even more food and drink and live music at neighboring Canton Hall.

We’re still confirming this year’s participating bars and restaurants, most of which will be found in our Best of Big D package, but we can confirm the following so far: Asian Mint, Maple Leaf Diner, India Palace, Meso Maya, and Cane Rosso.

Buy your tickets now.