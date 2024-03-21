Audrey Henvey Named Associate Editor of D CEO

Audrey Henvey is the latest addition to D CEO’s editorial team. As Associate Editor, she will write and edit feature stories and report on the region’s thriving commercial real estate scene.

Henvey joins D Magazine’s business title from Star Local Media, where she most recently served as news editor focusing on the high-growth markets of Frisco, Prosper, and Celina. Prior to that she served as a reporter, covering those cities as well as McKinney. She first joined Star Local Media in 2017 as a summer intern.

She earned a degree in journalism and French from the University of Arlington, where she was a producer and back-up news anchor for UTA Radio News and reported for The Shorthorn, the school’s newspaper.

“Audrey represents the best in a new generation of journalists,” said Christine Perez, editor of D CEO. “She is passionate about reporting and storytelling and has a special interest in commercial real estate, which has been a foundational beat for us from the start.”

The industry platform includes a daily news site, weekly newsletter, print edition features, industry columns, the magazine’s Real Estate Annual, and two thriving award programs—Power Brokers and D CEO’s Commercial Real Estate Awards.

Henvey’s work will be augmented with real estate reports by other D CEO staff, including Perez, Managing Editor Ben Swanger, Senior Writer Will Maddox, and Assistant Editor Layten Praytor.

I am thrilled to join a team whose passion for the art of storytelling aligns with my own,” Henvey said. “It’s an exciting time to cover real estate in North Texas, and I’m looking forward to documenting this pivotal era.”

Launched in 2006, D CEO has been named the nation’s best regional business magazine for three consecutive years.

How does this article make you feel? 0 0 0 0 0 0

Get the D CEO Real Estate Newsletter Get weekly updates on breaking commercial real estate news and relevant industry reports.