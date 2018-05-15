D CEO’s Women’s Leadership Symposium Speakers to Discuss Mentorship & Sponsorship

Join the conversation on May 31, at D CEO magazine’s third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium! Thirteen of the leading women business executives in North Texas will come together to empower, inspire, and connect through a series of powerful presentations and an interactive panel. The half-day symposium will be a high-powered networking opportunity to meet and mingle with like-minded business professionals and dive into topics affecting women in the workplace.

Carista Ragan Hill

Carista Ragan Hill is the chief legal officer for StackPath, a platform of secure services built for the cloud. More than 1 million customers already use StackPath technology, ranging from early-stage enterprises to Fortune 100 organizations. Before joining Stackpath, Ragan Hill served as a general counsel at a 100-year-old FTSE 100 company based in Glasgow, Scotland. Prior to that, she led a global commercial counsel team at a Fortune 500 company, and was on the legal team at Candle Corp., which was acquired by IBM.

Throughout her career, she managed a global team of attorneys in Asia, Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America where she traveled and trained more than 25,000 employees on global anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws, anti-trust, employment law, ethics and compliance, and commercial contracts. Ragan Hill was a featured legal panelist at Baker & McKenzie’s Global Oil & Gas Institute in 2016.

LaShanda D. Reed-Larry

LaShanda D. Reed-Larry is the director of inclusion, diversity, and equity at Essilor, the world’s leading ophthalmic optics company. Essilor has 67,000 employees spanning across 70 countries. Reed-Larry is responsible for advancing the company’s culture, engaging employees, maximizing potential growth, and ensuring compliance with U.S. Department of Labor regulations to fulfill its mission of improving lives by improving sight.

Reed-Larry leverages her leadership role to support organizations and causes focused on improving the lives of children, women, and underserved populations. She has served on boards for organizations including North Central Texas Workforce, Leadership Women, North Texas Industry Liaison Group, Jack and Jill of America Inc., Susan G. Komen Dallas Affiliate, and Dress for Success Dallas.

