Dallas Has the 20th Most Expensive Office Rents in the Country
Let’s revel in how much more expensive it could be.
By Julia Bunch Published in Business & Economy February 7, 2018 12:14 pm
Office rents continue climbing to rates many longtime brokers thought they’d never see in North Texas. A new study from Commercial Café shows just how expensive Dallas rent is compared to other major metros (using data from real estate firms CBRE and Cushman & Wakefield).
Turns out, Dallas is the 20th most expensive U.S. city for office rents with an average of $42 per square foot. (That number includes things like taxes, maintenance, and insurance.) But it could be worse. At least we’re not in Hong Kong—home to the most expensive office rents in the world—or Midtown Manhattan.
So, behold. Graphs!
