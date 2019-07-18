Weekend Round-Up: Big Bang, Once Upon a Time in Dallas, and Fair Park Fiesta

When’s the last time you went dancing? Like, really went dancing–the no holds barred, balls to the wall, wearing-out-the-soles-of-your-shoes type of getting down? There’s never been a better time than now to return to the dance floor: This weekend comes with a slew of social activities where one can bust a move.

Tonight is a special Dallas Boogie Edition of DJ Sober’s Big Bang party at Deep Ellum’s Double Wide bar. Get dressed in local threads and get ready to hear some throwback jams from Sober and Zach Witness. The party starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $5-8.

Tomorrow night, Disco, TX has a Tarantino themed party, Once Upon a Time in Dallas, at Midnight Rambler at The Joule. Dress up like your favorite character from one of Tarantino’s films, or wear some groovy ‘60s or ‘70s attire. There’s going to be a costume contest with prizes, a Jack Rabbit Slims twist dance contest, and disco punch. Tickets are $30. Tables are also available starting at $300 for 4 people.

On Saturday, Las Almas Rotas celebrates its second birthday with live music and cumbia with Los Gran Reyes. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the band goes on at 9 p.m.

Across the street, the first Fair Park Fiesta is happening from 5-10:30 p.m. There’s an indoor/outdoor market, Latin music, crafts, games, and a pop-up roller rink. It’s free and open to the public.

