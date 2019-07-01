Arts & Entertainment
Weekday Round-Up: Willie Nelson, Dead & Company, and Early Fourth of July
Kick off the month with some fun music festivals and fireworks shows.
Can you believe it’s July? How did that happen? The month is starting off on a fun note, with pre Independence Day celebrations and concerts from some of your favorite old timers and their young friends.
Dead & Company–a revival band made up of original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir; John Mayer; the Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge; and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti–comes to Dos Equis Pavilion on Tuesday evening. Tickets for that start at $50.
On Wednesday, Willie Nelson & Family Outlaw Music Festival hits Dos Equis. The legendary Texan will perform alongside Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Night Sweats, Alison Krauss, Colter Wall, and fellow Texans Casey Donahew, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Hayes Carll. The event will have craft beer, local food, and artisan vendors. Tickets for that start at $25.
You can celebrate Independence Day throughout the week: there are specials at spots like Happiest Hour all week long, plus fun events like Lakewood Brewing Co’s ‘Merica Fest at The Common Table on Tuesday, and a Fourth of July party and fireworks viewing at Saint Rocco’s on Wednesday. Click here to see a list of fireworks shows in Dallas and surrounding areas this year.
The full schedule for the week can be found on our Things To Do page.
