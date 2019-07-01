Weekday Round-Up: Willie Nelson, Dead & Company, and Early Fourth of July

Can you believe it’s July? How did that happen? The month is starting off on a fun note, with pre Independence Day celebrations and concerts from some of your favorite old timers and their young friends.

Dead & Company–a revival band made up of original Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir; John Mayer; the Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge; and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti–comes to Dos Equis Pavilion on Tuesday evening. Tickets for that start at $50.

On Wednesday, Willie Nelson & Family Outlaw Music Festival hits Dos Equis. The legendary Texan will perform alongside Nathaniel Ratecliff & The Night Sweats, Alison Krauss, Colter Wall, and fellow Texans Casey Donahew, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Hayes Carll. The event will have craft beer, local food, and artisan vendors. Tickets for that start at $25.

You can celebrate Independence Day throughout the week: there are specials at spots like Happiest Hour all week long, plus fun events like Lakewood Brewing Co’s ‘Merica Fest at The Common Table on Tuesday, and a Fourth of July party and fireworks viewing at Saint Rocco’s on Wednesday. Click here to see a list of fireworks shows in Dallas and surrounding areas this year.

