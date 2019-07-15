Weekday Round-Up: Shakespeare Dallas, Live Music, and Death Cafe

It’s Monday and the week is coming at us at full speed. What are you going to do with it?

Tonight there’s a local musician showcase, Songwriters in the Round, at Opening Bell Coffee. It starts at 7:30 p.m., it’s open to all ages, and it’s a $10 cover. If you’re looking for something more electric, head to the House of Blues to see alt pop star XYLØ perform at 7 p.m. Tickets are $16.

This week is the final run of Shakespeare Dallas’ Shakespeare in Love and As You Like It at Samuell Grande Amphitheater. Shakespeare in the Park will continue in August with the Junior Players’ production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Speaking of Shakespeare Dallas, the local theater company was just awarded an Audience (R)Evolution Exploration Grant by the Theatre Communications Group. Shakespeare Dallas’ education team is traveling to Boulder, Colorado to learn about the Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s outreach and education program in public schools, which combines theater with violence prevention. The Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s director of outreach will then travel to Dallas to train actors so that the company can replicate the program in Dallas.

Anyway, here’s a link to a full schedule and tickets for Shakespeare Dallas.

Finally, to round out your week, there’s a Death Cafe at CocoAndre Chocolatier on Wednesday. The intriguing event brings together strangers to talk about death “with no agenda” while eating cake, chocolate, and sipping tea. It’s not a grief group, more like a tea party for people with existential panic. That’s free to attend and it starts at 7 p.m.

Find our full list of things to do this week right here.